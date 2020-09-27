Neals, Doris J. SCHENECTADY Doris J. Neals, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1941, the daughter of the late Gino and Stella Battisto.Doris was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters, and embraced every moment with them. She was funny, warm and extremely generous. She gave so much and asked for so little in return. She especially loved to dance and sponsor elephant sanctuaries. Every room Doris entered she lit up with love and laughter. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Bernard G. Neals. Doris is survived by her daughter, Kelly Clark; son, Glenn Neals; loving partner, Bill Courtright; grandchildren, Chelsea Clark (Angel), Doug Clark (Lauren), Melissa Batchler (Jon), and Nicholas Neals (Jean-Line); great-granddaughters, Mariana, and Milena; and her devoted dog, Brooke. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, at 12 p.m. in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust by visiting sheldrickwildlifetrust.org
or by mail to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA, 25283 Cabot Rd., Suite 101, Laguna Hills, CA, 92653. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com