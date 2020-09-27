1/1
Doris J. Neals
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neals, Doris J. SCHENECTADY Doris J. Neals, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1941, the daughter of the late Gino and Stella Battisto.Doris was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters, and embraced every moment with them. She was funny, warm and extremely generous. She gave so much and asked for so little in return. She especially loved to dance and sponsor elephant sanctuaries. Every room Doris entered she lit up with love and laughter. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Bernard G. Neals. Doris is survived by her daughter, Kelly Clark; son, Glenn Neals; loving partner, Bill Courtright; grandchildren, Chelsea Clark (Angel), Doug Clark (Lauren), Melissa Batchler (Jon), and Nicholas Neals (Jean-Line); great-granddaughters, Mariana, and Milena; and her devoted dog, Brooke. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, at 12 p.m. in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust by visiting sheldrickwildlifetrust.org or by mail to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA, 25283 Cabot Rd., Suite 101, Laguna Hills, CA, 92653. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved