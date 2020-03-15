Karafanda, Doris "Mrs. K" LARGO, Fla. Doris (Kopcza) Karafanda, "Mrs. K," 89, died on March 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Karafanda, and daughter of the late John and Olga Kopcza. Doris is survived by her children and their spouses, Joann and Jerry Klaben, Diane and Rick Flynn, and John and Shannon Karafanda. She was the beloved "Babi" to her grandchildren, Ali, Sarah, and Hannah Klaben, and John, Shane, and Dori Karafanda. Doris is also survived by her sister, Joan Andrejko, sisters-in-law, Mary Karafanda and Mary Sack, and many nieces and nephews. Doris's life was also blessed in the last year with the care and support of the purple team of the Suncoast Hospice and the staff at the Vineyard Inn Assisted Living facility who treated Doris like their own mother. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. in the Sts Peter and Paul Cemetery, Middletown Road, Waterford. Friends are invited to attend and are requested to join with the Karafanda family at the cemetery. There will be no visiting hours or other services held at this time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris's memory to either St. Nicholas Church, 2410 4th Ave., Watervliet, NY, 12189 or Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 198 Ontario St., Cohoes, NY, 12047. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of condolence and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020