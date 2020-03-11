Sanderson- Carpenter, Doris L. ALBANY Doris L. Sanderson-Carpenter, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was born on May 25, 1942, in Delaware County. She was employed at the Holiday Inn in Albany. She spent most her life in the hospitality business. She was an extremely independent, kind, woman. Doris is survived by her siblings, Lloyd Sanderson Jr., Richard Sanderson Sr., Monty Schindler and Bonnie VanAuken; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Louise C. Sanderson, Lloyd Sanderson Sr., Joyce Guess. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Doris recently became a member of the Victory Church. She was all about the people and the family would like to honor her memory with memorial contributions to Victory Church, 1312 Central Ave., Albany NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2020