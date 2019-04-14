Stevens, Doris L. CATSKILL Doris L. Cary Stevens, 72, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leland and Bernice Cary. In 2001, Doris retired after many years of service with New York State at CDPC. Survivors include her son, Scott (Brandy) Stevens; brother, Charles R. Cary; sister, Patricia Peck; and granddaughter, Brianna Stevens. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Stevens; and sister-in-law, Nancy A. Cary. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019