Ehrlich, Doris M. BENNINGTON, Vt. Doris M. Ehrlich of Troy passed away at The Centers for Living and Rehabilitation Center in Bennington on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born Doris M. Rafferty on January 21, 1931, she was daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Rafferty. She was the widow of Lee Ehrlich. Doris attended the one room school house in Pittstown, and graduated with honors from Catholic Central High School, class of 1948. She went on to work for the State of New York, then worked for her husband Lee in his women's apparel store, Jane Hewitt, in Troy. After several years as a stay at home mom, she returned to work as secretary to the assistant superintendent at the Enlarged City School District of Troy, then to the superintendent for many years. She retired in 1999. Doris enjoyed gardening, the gym, her precious pets, Maggie and Hannah, and traveling to her homes on Cape Cod and in South Carolina. She also loved visiting her daughter in Italy. Doris thoroughly cherished the company of her two beloved grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Dorleen M. Ehrlich of Troy, Cynthia J. Clairmont of New York City and Italy; her grandchildren, Melissa J. Krumanocker (Zane), Mark S. Johnson; her great-grandson, Jude R. Krumanocker; and her sister Agnes McLaughlin. She was predeceased by her sister Teresa Nielsen; and brothers, Frank Rafferty and Kenneth Rafferty. She was the mother of the late Mark S. Ehrlich whom she treasured deeply. Doris has selflessly donated her body to medical science with the Albany Medical Anatomical Gift Program. Family and friends are invited to her funeral Mass at Christ Sun of Justice, 2125 Burdett Ave., Troy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23. Due to her love of animals, Doris would have loved donations to be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.



