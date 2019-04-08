Halloran, Doris M. COHOES Doris M. Halloran, 94, of Cohoes, beloved wife of the late John "Jake" E. Halloran passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Born December 20, 1924, in Cohoes; she was the daughter of the late Leo Fontaine and Rhea Russett Fontaine. Doris married John "Jake" E. Halloran on July 30, 1944, cherishing 64 years of marriage before his passing on January 4, 2009. Doris worked for Woolworth's as a bookkeeper in Latham for many years until her retirement. She was the past president of the Boght Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her loving children, John E. "Jack" (Darline) Halloran Jr. and Thomas J. (Judy) Halloran of Clifton Park; her four brothers, George (Joan) Fontaine, Robert (Marie) Fontaine, Arthur (Joan) Fontaine and James (Betty) Fontaine. She also leaves behind six cherished grandchildren, Jack, Jeff, Kim, Jasmine, Tom and Bill; and seven adored great-grandchildren, Jake, David, Kayleigh, Scott, Heather, Derek, Abby and Kate; great-great grandchildren, Hank & T.J. She is predeceased by her beloved son, William R. (Bernice) Halloran; her brother, Bert (Alice) Fontaine; her sister, Jeanette (Ed) Burr, Ray Fontaine, Gerald Fontaine and Blanche (Larry) Charboneau. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, April 8, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Rev. Brian Kelly pastor officiating. Interment will take place next to her husband Jake in St. Joseph's Cemetery of Cohoes, Waterford. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary