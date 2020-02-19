Paretta, Doris SARATOGA SPRINGS Doris Paretta, age 84, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Doris was born on July 7, 1935, in Albany to William Graffunder and Ellen Milliken Graffunder. She was married 53 years to the late Anthony Paretta Jr. of Ravena. Together they raised six children: Nancy Keleher (Thomas), Cathy Britt (Hal Jarvis), Mark Paretta (Lora Lassiter), Susan Muckley (Peter), Denise Giszczynski (Curtis) and Paul Paretta; She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Doris was a graduate of Albany Medical Center School of Nursing and worked as an operating room nurse at both A.M.C. and Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie. She had many creative interests including gardening, growing orchids, knitting, handcrafts, and painting. She created many homemade gifts and heirlooms. She also achieved her master's in doll artistry, creating many certified original dolls. She will be missed by all, including her beloved sister Emily Ravida (Carmen) of Loudonville. A private funeral service is scheduled at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. Visit compassionatefuneralcare.com if you wish to express your online condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020