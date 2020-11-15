Morelli, Doris Plasse ESTERO, Fla. Doris Plasse Morelli, formerly of Watervliet, died peacefully on November 11, 2020, in Estero, Fla. Doris was a youthful 93 years of age, with a strong spirit that touched her family and friends and kept us all on our toes. Born on September 23, 1927, in Cohoes, Doris was the eleventh child of Aime and Marie Anna (Rajotte) Plasse. It was through her parents, who were from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, that Doris learned the values and necessity of hard work, family, love and deep faith. The Plasse family settled in Cohoes. Doris' father passed away when Doris was young, and she learned at a young age that great strength can emerge from great loss. Doris often spoke of the strength of her own mother, who raised Doris and her many siblings with love, compassion and a sincere devotion to God. It was Doris' own mother who taught her that a strong work ethic, coupled with the ability to sew and bake, were skills that could be carried though life; and she was right, Doris worked, baked and sewed throughout her life with seemingly great ease, laughter and remarkable efficiency. On a warm summer night in upstate New York in 1948, Doris and her friends went to a dance. There Doris met Thomas A. "Tim" Morelli, a handsome young soldier. It was the beginning of an enduring love story, a true partnership (although generally accepted that Doris mostly held the upper hand) that lasted, literally, both their lifetimes. Doris and Tim were married for 71 years and were a wonderful example of how to fill a home - no matter where that home is located - with family, integrity, love, stories, humor and amazing food. Doris was an organic, gourmet, from-scratch, farm-to-table cook before those were popular terms. She baked, whisked, kneaded, and had the uncanny ability to have a three-course meal prepared for two, four or twenty - in record time; and there was always, always - room for dessert. For 45 years, Tim and Doris' home was located next door to the family business, "Morelli Importing Company" in Watervliet. There was always something to do. Doris was the wife of a small business owner, and later a politician when Tim became a county legislator, and the mother of five - one girl and four boys. She served in many roles for many years, simultaneously. The home was a well-oiled machine (that sometimes required a little elbow - or kitchen - grease to keep going). The house was loud, busy, filled with kids coming and going, and everyone was always working; and oh, the food. Tim was Italian and Doris French-Canadian, but somewhere along the way it was decided that the family was "Italian." Doris went along with it well - pasta, sauce and antipasto were always mealtime staples - although every grandchild and many of Doris' great-grandchildren asked for more of her famous French crepes and learned the words to "Frere Jacques" before they could walk. Doris was never one to sit around, and for many years played individually and on teams for bocce and golf. She also loved to dance, taking up line dancing in her 70s after she and Tim moved to The Villages, Fla. Because it was not an opportunity afforded to her, Doris believed vehemently in the importance of higher education for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She believed reading could open the world to people, and was always reading books and a variety of news publications. Doris was not shy about her opinions, and spoke with sincerity and strength about a variety of topics and current world news. Doris' love of music, especially the Three Tenors and Celine Dion, was often a topic she mentioned upon arrival at her home, "You have to listen to this song!" Doris traveled the world with Tim, either on vacation or to visit their children and grandchildren. From the east and west coasts of the United States, to Asia for a granddaughter's figure skating event, to Europe where one son and his family were living, there was always a place to go. Yet, most often the family gathered wherever Doris and Tim were. Their 50th wedding anniversary was celebration that took place in New York City where family gathered for a weekend of fun and food, culminating at a Yankees game (Doris' choice). In most recent years the family loved visiting Doris and Tim in The Villages, Fla. for happy hour and dancing in the Village Square, or buzzing around in the golf carts, always stopping for a sweet treat. No stranger to hard work and after years as CEO of the family home, Doris sent her youngest son to high school, and rejoined the formal workforce. She began at Tek-Hughes, then moved on to Cluett-Peabody, and ended her career at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. Despite being significantly older than her co-workers, and having bosses that were as young as some of her children, Doris was in her glory, working alongside others, enjoying the routine and camaraderie. Doris enjoyed her years there so much - and her colleagues enjoyed her so much - that they threw Doris a surprise retirement party, which was more akin to a party in Las Vegas than a low-key event in Albany. Doris had a zest for life and an outspoken nature that was hard not to miss (or hear). Doris had matter-of-fact confidence and ability to speak her mind in a way that is encouraged in young women today. Doris was known as Mom, Ma, Girl, Grandma, Mimere, and Great-Grandma. She was the staple of the family, and coupled with her beloved husband, they seemed invincible. We are forever grateful for their examples of lives well-lived. There is peace knowing that Doris and Tim are together now, and imagine that Tim greeted her with his big smile and booming laughter: "What took you so long, Doris?" - we know Doris, quick as a whip, had the answer ready: "You left too early, I stayed for the ice cream!" Doris' greatest source of pride, joy and legacy was her family. She and Tim raised with love and with grit, five children who will miss her dearly: Sue Ann Moreau (late Ron) of Bonita Springs, Fla., Paul (Rose Ann) of Venice, Fla., Tom (Ellen) of Stephentown, Jim (Kim) of Lake Worth, Fla., and Gerard (Cathy) of Gulf Port, Miss. Doris has 12 grandchildren, scattered over the globe, each of whom were able to cultivate a unique relationship with her, now all adults who are both blessed and lucky to have had their grandmother in their lives for so long. Doris also leaves behind 21 great-grandchildren who loved their Mimere and Great-Grandma, and took great delight in not only her meals, but her funny, finite proclamations: "A spade's a spade!" Doris was predeceased by her husband Tim in April of 2020; her dear son-in-law Ron Moreau; her sisters, Blanche, Yvette, Simone, Theresa, Madeleine and Jeanne; her brothers, Armand, Jean Paul, Florian and Bob; brothers-in-law, Nicholas, John, and Albert Morelli; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty, The Dutchess" Favata, Ann Ragosta, Rose Walker, Helen Barbuto, Mary Pitaniello. Throughout the course of her life, Doris was a devout Catholic, steadfast in her faith, saying the rosary daily but privately. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Watervliet, and St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, Fla. Doris' family takes comfort knowing that she is now in the loving arms of God, her husband Tim - and the mother, father and siblings she loved so dearly. 