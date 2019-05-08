Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris R. Kiedaisch. View Sign Service Information A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 (518)-966-8313 Send Flowers Obituary

Kiedaisch, Doris R. GREENVILLE Doris R. Kiedaisch, 90, passed away on Friday evening, May 3, 2019. She was born in Queens on December 4, 1928, daughter of the late Robert and Florence Lesher. Doris was employed as an administrative assistant at Barber Oil Company in New York City and, after moving to Baldwin, Long Island in 1959, she worked in the same capacity for a medical practice. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church in Baldwin and was a Cub Scout leader and den mother for her sons. Following retirement, she and her husband Herbert moved to Greenville in 1998, having vacationed here for many years. Doris was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church of Norton Hill. Doris is survived by her sons, Ronald (Lisa) Kiedaisch and Randy (Teri) Kiedaisch; three granddaughters, Lauren, Christa and Michelle Kiedaisch; two sisters, Ruth Maines and Carole Lesher; and her dear friend and companion, Paul Haczela. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Herbert Kiedaisch, on June 19, 2011. Calling hours will be Friday, May 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville, with a service at 3:30 p.m. Cremation will follow, with private burial of her ashes in Greenville Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or ASPCA will be appreciated. Condolence page at







