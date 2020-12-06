Snyder, Doris R. Murphy TROY Doris R. Murphy Snyder, 96, of Pawling Avenue, Troy, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late William I. Murphy and Vera Mae Cole Murphy and wife for 67 years of the late George Warren Snyder. She had resided in Troy area all her life and was a 1940 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Doris was a medical receptionist for Dr. Lawrence Porcelli in Troy for over 30 years. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Troy and the Women's Club and active in Perpetual Adoration at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel at the former St. Paul the Apostle Church. Doris was a avid baker, making birthday cakes for the whole family and enjoyed her bowling league, traveling, cruises and spending time with family. Survivors: two daughters, Donna R. Bidwell, Eagle Mills, and MaryLou (Jeffrey) Snyder-Dunn, Largo, Fla.; her grandchildren, Chris (Bill) Anslow, Cindy (Tom) Paff, David Bidwell, Scott (Bridget) Bidwell, Beverly (Craig) Wojtaszek, Tonya (Todd) McIntyre, Mark (Amy) Snyder Jr., Thomas (Renee) Snyder, Heather (Tom) Kray and Shannon Gallup; her great-grandchildren, Selena (Todd), Billy (Dan), CJ, David (Kerri), Kayla (Nick), Tommy (Andrea), Michael (Brittany), Carissa (Jason), Caitlyn, Paige, Cameron, Adriane, Abigail, Craig, Alex, Hailey, Griffin, Morgan, Tomas (Paola), Troy and Mia; her great-great-grandchildren, Dylan, Brayden, Jameson, Tyler, Mia, Grayson, Josie, Vinny, Emma, Olivia, Tommy, Kelsea, Owen, Avery, Aubrey and Adelyn; a sister, Vera Facteau; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Snyder. She was predeceased by three sons, Mark Snyder, Airman FC George Snyder USAF and David Michael Snyder; a sister, Shirley Murphy; a son-in-law, Ronald J. Bidwell and a great- grandchild, Tyler McIntyre. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy, on Tuesday. December 8, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Doris R. Snyder to the Sacred Heart School Fund, 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
