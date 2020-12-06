1/1
Doris R. Murphy Snyder
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Snyder, Doris R. Murphy TROY Doris R. Murphy Snyder, 96, of Pawling Avenue, Troy, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late William I. Murphy and Vera Mae Cole Murphy and wife for 67 years of the late George Warren Snyder. She had resided in Troy area all her life and was a 1940 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Doris was a medical receptionist for Dr. Lawrence Porcelli in Troy for over 30 years. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Troy and the Women's Club and active in Perpetual Adoration at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel at the former St. Paul the Apostle Church. Doris was a avid baker, making birthday cakes for the whole family and enjoyed her bowling league, traveling, cruises and spending time with family. Survivors: two daughters, Donna R. Bidwell, Eagle Mills, and MaryLou (Jeffrey) Snyder-Dunn, Largo, Fla.; her grandchildren, Chris (Bill) Anslow, Cindy (Tom) Paff, David Bidwell, Scott (Bridget) Bidwell, Beverly (Craig) Wojtaszek, Tonya (Todd) McIntyre, Mark (Amy) Snyder Jr., Thomas (Renee) Snyder, Heather (Tom) Kray and Shannon Gallup; her great-grandchildren, Selena (Todd), Billy (Dan), CJ, David (Kerri), Kayla (Nick), Tommy (Andrea), Michael (Brittany), Carissa (Jason), Caitlyn, Paige, Cameron, Adriane, Abigail, Craig, Alex, Hailey, Griffin, Morgan, Tomas (Paola), Troy and Mia; her great-great-grandchildren, Dylan, Brayden, Jameson, Tyler, Mia, Grayson, Josie, Vinny, Emma, Olivia, Tommy, Kelsea, Owen, Avery, Aubrey and Adelyn; a sister, Vera Facteau; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Snyder. She was predeceased by three sons, Mark Snyder, Airman FC George Snyder USAF and David Michael Snyder; a sister, Shirley Murphy; a son-in-law, Ronald J. Bidwell and a great- grandchild, Tyler McIntyre. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy, on Tuesday. December 8, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Doris R. Snyder to the Sacred Heart School Fund, 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 6, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Doris Snyder. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Facteau
December 6, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Doris Snyder. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Facteau
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved