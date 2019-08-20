Shave, Doris R. GUILDERLAND Doris R. Shave, 80 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn with her family at her side. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Henri and Pauline Remillard. Doris enjoyed family, shopping, babysitting, visiting the beach and watching Hallmark movies. Along with her late husband Ed, they enjoyed many winters in Fort Myers, Fla. and developed tremendous friendships. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Doris was the beloved mother of Michael (Mara) Shave, Ken (Tina) Shave and Deborah (Kevin) Maloney. She was the sister of Janet (Richard) Conway and the late Larry Remillard (Bernadette survives). Doris was the sister-in-law of Arthur (Becky) Shave, Andrew (Janet) Shave, William (Donna) Shave, Paul (Marie) Shave and the late Marilyn Shave and Robert Shave (Nora survives). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Doris's life on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY, 12208 or to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY, 10006. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019