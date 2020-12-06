Snyder, Doris R. Murphy TROY Doris R. Murphy Snyder, 96 of Pawling Avenue, Troy, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy, on Tuesday, December 8, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Full obituary on Monday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Doris R. Snyder to the Sacred Heart School Fund 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com