Roskin, Doris (Prusko) SCHENECTADY Doris Roskin (Prusko) of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Albany Medical Center in Albany. Born on March 10, 1929, in Newburgh, N.Y. she was the Daughter of Zelda (Boskovsky) and Leo Roskin of Newburgh. Doris graduated from Albany High School in 1947. She then went on to earn her bachelor's degree at Russell Sage College before beginning a career in social work at the Albany County Department of Social Service. After spending six years at Albany county, Doris earned her Master of Social Work from SUNY at Albany. Doris then spent the better part of 35 years dedicating herself to bettering the lives of the young men at LaSalle School for Boys as a clinical social worker. She is remembered fondly as a caring and passionate person who guided countless grateful, though, at times, troubled young men through tough times and she was respected as a leader among her colleagues. She was an outspoken social activist whose strong advocacy helped support staff earn higher pay. It is at the LaSalle Institute where Doris met the love her life, Ron Prusko. The two married in 1983 and enjoyed a life of adventure - traveling the world, attending concerts and performances at SPAC and wintering in California. Those who loved Doris will always remember her eclectic sense of fashion, her affinity for hats and her love of sunshine. We will also remember her sharp wit, her cunning sense of humor and her inspirational dance moves. Many summer days one would find Doris sitting in the back of her boat as it carved through the calm waters of The Great Sacandaga Lake. With one hand on her hat, her gazed fixed forward and a placid smile on her face, Doris was picture of positivity, happiness and contentment. Doris also loved playing with her grandchildren and young cousins. Often with her hats as props, she could make any stone-faced toddler laugh. She loved the family dogs too, particularly "Lucky," her favorite, whom she would often sneak a few too many treats during our numerous family gatherings. She kept us all on our toes and in her own way she was a risk taker. She was often known to sacrifice her safety in her endless pursuit of sunshine; and like the sun, her jewelry, her nail polish and her outfits, Doris will burn forever bright in the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to have known her. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Ron (2018); and her parents, Leo and Zelda. She is survived by her sister, Etta Spevak, nephew Mark Spevak and her grandniece Anna Spevak; as well as her stepchildren, Jim (Jean) Prusko and Patrice Torcivia. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren: Nicholas, Anjelica and Rosalina Torcivia and Ellie, Anna, Seth and Jane Prusko; as well as her cousins, Nicole (Matt), Grace and Molly Jones. The family would also like to extend sincere thanks and gratification to the staff at Home of the Good Shepard, where Doris had been living since 2018 and also to Stacey Lloyd who was a special friend to Doris and with whom Doris shared many fond, special memories. In appreciation and remembrance of Doris's legacy, the family asks for donations to The LaSalle School at http://www.lasalle-school.org/make-a-donation/. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.