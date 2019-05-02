Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris S. D'Angelo. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Clare's Church 1940 Central Ave. Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

D'Angelo, Doris S. SCOTIA Mrs. Doris S. D'Angelo, 89 of Garnet Lane, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Glendale Nursing Home. Born on June 1, 1929, in Leeds, N.Y., she was the daughter of Max and Elsie (Hess) Schmidt. Doris grew up in Leeds and attended Catskill High School. On March 23, 1951, she married Gino D'Angelo and they made their home in Colonie. She was a homemaker and a communicant of St. Clare's Church where she served as an eucharistic minister. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She leaves her loving husband of 68 years, Gino D'Angelo; a son Philip (Jean) D'Angelo; three daughters, Maria (Jake) Peart, Clare Hart, and Andrea (Matthew) Bergeron; grandchildren, Kristen (Shaun) Zepf, Catherine (Chad) Dyminski, Aimee (Jon) Sewell, Joseph (Luciana) Nofal, Diana (Ryan) Batts, Alexandra Hart, Zachary Hart, Abigail Hart, Victoria Bergeron, and Madeline Bergeron; eight great-grandchildren; a sister Elsie Seavers as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son-in-law Henry E. Nofal Jr; sisters, Antoinette Davis and Anna Vache; and brothers, Robert Schmidt, and Frederick Schmidt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in St. Clare's Church, 1940 Central Ave., Colonie. Entombment will follow in Memory Garden's, Colonie. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Community Hospice of Schenectady County. To leave a condolence for the family, please go to







D'Angelo, Doris S. SCOTIA Mrs. Doris S. D'Angelo, 89 of Garnet Lane, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Glendale Nursing Home. Born on June 1, 1929, in Leeds, N.Y., she was the daughter of Max and Elsie (Hess) Schmidt. Doris grew up in Leeds and attended Catskill High School. On March 23, 1951, she married Gino D'Angelo and they made their home in Colonie. She was a homemaker and a communicant of St. Clare's Church where she served as an eucharistic minister. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She leaves her loving husband of 68 years, Gino D'Angelo; a son Philip (Jean) D'Angelo; three daughters, Maria (Jake) Peart, Clare Hart, and Andrea (Matthew) Bergeron; grandchildren, Kristen (Shaun) Zepf, Catherine (Chad) Dyminski, Aimee (Jon) Sewell, Joseph (Luciana) Nofal, Diana (Ryan) Batts, Alexandra Hart, Zachary Hart, Abigail Hart, Victoria Bergeron, and Madeline Bergeron; eight great-grandchildren; a sister Elsie Seavers as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son-in-law Henry E. Nofal Jr; sisters, Antoinette Davis and Anna Vache; and brothers, Robert Schmidt, and Frederick Schmidt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in St. Clare's Church, 1940 Central Ave., Colonie. Entombment will follow in Memory Garden's, Colonie. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Community Hospice of Schenectady County. To leave a condolence for the family, please go to www.cannonfuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.