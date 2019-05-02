D'Angelo, Doris S. SCOTIA Mrs. Doris S. D'Angelo, 89 of Garnet Lane, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Glendale Nursing Home. Born on June 1, 1929, in Leeds, N.Y., she was the daughter of Max and Elsie (Hess) Schmidt. Doris grew up in Leeds and attended Catskill High School. On March 23, 1951, she married Gino D'Angelo and they made their home in Colonie. She was a homemaker and a communicant of St. Clare's Church where she served as an eucharistic minister. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She leaves her loving husband of 68 years, Gino D'Angelo; a son Philip (Jean) D'Angelo; three daughters, Maria (Jake) Peart, Clare Hart, and Andrea (Matthew) Bergeron; grandchildren, Kristen (Shaun) Zepf, Catherine (Chad) Dyminski, Aimee (Jon) Sewell, Joseph (Luciana) Nofal, Diana (Ryan) Batts, Alexandra Hart, Zachary Hart, Abigail Hart, Victoria Bergeron, and Madeline Bergeron; eight great-grandchildren; a sister Elsie Seavers as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son-in-law Henry E. Nofal Jr; sisters, Antoinette Davis and Anna Vache; and brothers, Robert Schmidt, and Frederick Schmidt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in St. Clare's Church, 1940 Central Ave., Colonie. Entombment will follow in Memory Garden's, Colonie. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Community Hospice of Schenectady County. To leave a condolence for the family, please go to www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2019