DeSormeau, Dorothea LATHAM Dorothea DeSormeau passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on March 8, 2020. Dotty was born in Cobleskill and grew up in the Capital Region. She was a single mom of two children, Kathy DeSormeau (Brett Lee) and Steven DeSormeau (Michelle), of Willsboro, N.Y. and London, England, respectively. She centered her life around her children and often worked two jobs to support them. Dotty was a valued and dedicated employee with Walmart, East Greenbush location, for most of her career. She received promotions and many recognitions. She was well known for her helpfulness and ready smile to customers. She was respected among coworkers and supervisors. Several of them remained life-long friends. Dotty embraced life and enjoyed a good laugh. She loved collecting, eating out, shopping, playing golf, and most of all, sharing laughs with her sisters. She was a member of the Poestenkill VFW. In addition to her two children and their significant others, Dotty leaves behind her grandchildren, Connor, Alexa, and Tabitha; seven sisters, and one brother. She was predeceased by her brother, John; mother, Rose Clarke, and stepfather, Anthony Clarke. The family would like to thank the nurses and volunteers at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their kindness and responsiveness in her care. They are angels on earth. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A service will start at 1 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2020