Backlund, Dorothea J. NEW BALTIMORE Dorothea J. Backlund passed away on May 12, 2020, in the home she made with her husband Nils on their beloved Hudson River. Caring, funny, intelligent and confident, she brought joy wherever she went. Her fun-loving nature was captivating and she made every experience more interesting and enjoyable for those around her. She encouraged everyone to see the beauty in nature and people. A florist and entrepreneur, she owned and operated the Windflower shop with her sister Aleta for 15 years. As an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, she volunteered at Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and the annual fair and she contributed to the activities of the Cornell Hook and Ladder Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary. To her accomplished husband Nils, she was a tireless partner and an integral part of his success. To her children and grandchildren, she was a role model, a friend and an endless source of love. Dorothea leaves us all with a legacy of love and laughter. We are all better human beings simply by having had her in our lives. Every day we thank God for the blessing of being her family. Dorothea was predeceased by her loving husband Nils Backlund. Survivors include her children, Peter (Debora) Backlund and Stacey (Mark) Gallagher; grandchildren, Peter Backlund, Jr., Matthew (Laura) Backlund, Kristin (Ryan Kittle) Backlund, Jason and Meghan Gallagher; great-granddaughter, Sophia Banks; siblings, Robert Whitbeck Jr., Phebe Archibald and Aleta (Bill) Lyons. Dorothea was predeceased by her sisters, Jacqueline Bleau and Marilyn Anderson. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Chestnut Lawn Cemetery with a celebration of life in the future. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Dorothea to the Grace United Methodist Church, 16 Hillcrest Drive, Ravena, NY 12143, Community Hospice of Columbia/Greene County, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY 12414 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.