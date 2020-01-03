|
|
Bullock, Dorothea M. LATHAM Dorothea M. "Dottie" Bullock, 81 of Latham, beloved wife of the late James A. Bullock, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Boston on January 15, 1938, she was the daughter of the late and the late Maurice and Mary Mitchell Kelley. She worked as a billing clerk with Capital Region BOCES in Colonie for many years prior to her retirement. Dottie was a long time communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham where she was a former eucharistic minister and volunteer. She was a lifelong die hard Boston Red Sox fan. Dottie volunteered at the Bright Horizons Adult Day Services Day the St. Joseph's Provincial House in Latham. Survivors include her loving children, Stephen (Colleen) Bullock, Kenneth Bullock, Edward (Maureen) Bullock and Barbara (Kenneth) Moore; her brother Robert (Cathy) Kelley; and sister Helen Kelley. She was the cherished grandmother of Leah Moore (Jacob) Woods, Madelene (Taylor) Lyon, Emily Bullock, Tara Moore, Kelley Bullock, Liam Bullock and Garrett Bullock. Dottie is also survived by her daughter-in-law Deborah Bullock; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son J. Michael Bullock; sister Barbara Fowler; brothers, Arthur Kelley and William Kelley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Reverend John Cairns officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. Interment will be beside her husband in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Donations in memory of Dottie may be made to Bright Horizons Latham, 139 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, NY, 12189 For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 3, 2020