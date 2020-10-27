Masten, Dorothea "Dotty" KINDERHOOK Dorothea "Dotty" Masten, 77 of Kinderhook, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, at her home in Kinderhook surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 1, 1943, in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late David and Nellie (Sisson) Algie. Dotty was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in Valatie and a Girl Scout leader in the area for many years. She was a former member and past officer of the Kinderhook Elks Lodge #2530 Ladies Auxiliary, a charter member and past president of the Northern Columbia Jayncees, a longtime member and past president of Palmer Engine & Hose Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a member and past president of the Mad Hatters (f/k/a Red Hatters) and was on the advisory board for the Columbia County Office for the Aging. She was a part of the Chatham and Stuyvesant Senior Citizens groups and belonged to the Tri-Village Senior Citizens and enjoyed planning and going on bus trips with her fellow seniors. She enjoyed and always looked forward to the lunches with her Hudson High School class of '61 reunion group that regularly met at Kozels. Dotty loved traveling to Aruba and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Frank Masten; her daughter Debbie Johnson of Kinderhook; a sister Gail Scott of Arizona; five grandchildren, Amanda Hill (Mike), Ashley Johnson, Samantha Hauser, Andrew Hauser and Dakota Hamm; two great-grandchildren, Schuyler Dingman and Emmett Hill and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Michele Hauser; and her siblings, Lois Ahkoe, Carol Watt, Sandra Faulkner and David Algie III. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 28, at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Valatie, with Reverend George Fleming officiating. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Palmer Engine & Hose Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 191, Kinderhook, NY, 12106 or the Valatie Food Pantry, P.O. Box 266, Valatie, NY, 12184.