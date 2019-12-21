Dorothea R. Webb

Obituary
Webb, Dorothea R. GUILDERLAND With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dorothea R. Webb, "Dottie," our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched on December 19, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence, Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. She was in her 91st year. Dorothea was born in her beloved Brooklyn. She was predeceased by her husband, John Webb; her son John and daughter Nancy Webb; and her siblings, John, Edwin, George, Hilda and Robert Neske. She is survived by her children, Rosemarie Webb and Dorothy Nangle; her grandchildren, Jessica, Jason, and Mitchell Nangle and her many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Dorothea's life will be held on Sunday, December 22, in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday, December 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Catskill. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 21, 2019
