
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Rockenstyre, Dorothea ALBANY Dorothea Rockenstyre passed away on September 3, 2019. Dorothea was born on July 10, 1928, and was the only daughter of Andrew and Wilhelmina (Messer) Lindemann. She was predeceased by her husband, Cornelius Edward Rockenstyre; her son, Lance Cpl. Richard (K.I.A. in Vietnam); and her six brothers, Frederick, George, Andrew, Paul, Richard and Robert Lindemann; and her son-in-law, Chris Greaney. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Greaney, Nancy Trombley, and Ruth Santabarbara (Kevin); and son-in-law, Brian Trombley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tina, Richard, and Dale Smith, Todd Santabarbara (Lauren), Ashleigh Caster (Ronald), Kirsten Parsnow (Christopher) and Julia Trombley and several great-grandchildren. She cherished her "adopted sons," the Vietnam veterans, and the love, support and assistance they gave her over the years. She was very grateful for her 5 Highrise and Hospice "family" at Shaker Place, from whom she received the utmost care and compassion. Dorothea graduated from Albany High School in Albany and completed several college courses during her career as a N.Y.S. Motor Vehicle principle clerk, from which she retired. She was also employed by Sears Roebuck and Co. as a credit manager in the Colonie Center Mall store after managing the Catalog store in Albany. During her early years, she was an active member in the P.T.A. while her children were in the Albany schools, a boy scout leader for 11 years and a girl scout leader and later volunteered at the V.A. Hospital. She was a lifetime member of First Lutheran Church in Albany, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was a member of the altar guild. After her son's death in 1967, she joined The American Gold Star Mothers Inc., where she was an active member for over 50 years. She was past president of the Albany Chapter 11, past Department of New York, past National Corresponding secretary, and past VAVs assistant. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Altamont. During her time as New York state president of the Gold Star Mothers, she was honored with a Gold Star Mother license plate, which were instituted during her tenure. She was very proud to be chosen as the grand marshall of the 2005 Albany Veterans Day parade. One of her greatest joys was the dedication of an Albany street in her son's name. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with friends and family, especially her trip to Germany and Holland and many visits to Ogunquit, Maine. A memorial service is scheduled for September 14, at 1 p.m. in New Comer Cremation & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Albany. Calling hours will precede the service starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tri-County Vietnam Era Vets, P.O. Box 11100, Albany, NY, 12211 or the American Gold Star Mothers, Albany Chapter 11, VFW Wigand Post 8444, 370 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 13, 2019
