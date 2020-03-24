Caglione, Dorothy A. RAVENA Dorothy A. Caglione, 88, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in New York City, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anne Kirby. Dottie was all about her family. Dottie is survived by her children, Paul (Mary Grace) Caglione, Ann Caglione, John (Helen) Caglione Jr., Christopher Caglione, and Sue Ann (Norman) Jacobson; her grandchildren, Gina, Vincent, Lauren, Nicole and Megan; her great-grandsons, Dominick and Carmine; her brother, Thomas Kirby; and many loving relatives and friends. Dottie was predeceased by John Caglione Sr.; sister Alice Cavallo; and nephew Daniel Kirby. Memorial services will be held at a later date determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to: Capital City Rescue Mission at capitalcityrescuemission.org; The Community Hospice at communityhospice.org/donate; or at stjude.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2020