Connolly, Dorothy A. ALBANY Dorothy A. Connolly, beloved daughter and the oldest of five daughters of William J. Connolly and Anna V. O'Hare entered eternal life on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She is survived by her sister Kay A. Connolly of Albany. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dorothy's family on Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, July 26, at 8:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. John J. Bradley, a lifelong friend. A complete life tribute will appear in tomorrow's Times Union, or may be viewed earlier at www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 23 to July 25, 2019