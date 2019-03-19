Czirr, Dorothy A. VOORHEESVILLE Dorothy A. Czirr, age 86 of Voorheesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born on October 12, 1932, in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late John and Maria Viebrock. She was predeceased by her brother John Viebrock. Dorothy worked as a registered nurse at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson and Meadowbrook Hospital on Long Island before staying home and raising her family. She was an active member of the King of Kings Lutheran Church in Clifton Park, and was the church organist for 23 years. She loved gardening, completing jigsaw puzzles, and was a talented seamstress. She is survived by her husband, Charles Czirr Sr.; sons, Charles (Colleen) Czirr Jr., and John (Amy) Czirr; daughter Stephanie (Charles) Maurer; and her sister-in-law Irene Viebrock. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher and Caitlin Czirr, Jeremy, Ryan, and Timothy Czirr, Nathaniel (Jessie) Maurer, and Jenna (Seth) Herlich, a niece and a nephew. The family would like to thank the staff of Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home for their compassionate care over the past year, and the Community Hospice for all of their support. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the King of Kings Lutheran Church in Clifton Park. Burial will be in the German Lutheran Cemetery in Harlemville on May 3, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the King of Kings Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1593 Crescent Rd, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To express condolences or to send flowers, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2019