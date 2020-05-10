Krupski, Dorothy A. COHOES Dorothy A. Krupski, 99, passed peacefully from natural causes on May 7, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Alida Sage Hayner. Dorothy was predeceased by her husbands, Floyd E. Inman and Joseph Krupski; her son Floyd R. Inman (Irene); son-in-law Thomas R. Barscz Sr.; brothers, Louis and William Hayner, Ronald Monroe (Shirley); and sister June Hart. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Barscz; grandchildren, Thomas R. Barscz Jr. (Mary) Suzanne D. Phelan (Paul), Robbie Inman (Debbie), Christine Inman and Eric Inman; and great-grandchildren, Leanne Hart (Kyle), Heather Barscz, Adrian Inman, Joey and Julia Phelan; and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy retired from Cluett-Peabody in Troy, where she worked as a seamstress for 33 years. She was an active and a devoted member of Oakwood Presbyterian Church until it dissolved. She love to travel and gather with her Red Hat friends and most especially with her family. She was loved by everyone she touched. She loved life and lived by the Golden Rule. Our family is so grateful to have had her with us for these many years. Although we are saddened to see her go, she left us with fond memories of a life well lived. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a future date. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.