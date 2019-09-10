Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pettijohn, Dorothy ALBANY Dorothy A. McCormick Pettijohn, age 97, of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born 1922 in Allentown, Pa. to parents John W. and Dorothy H. McCormick. Dorothy attended Vincentian Institute High School and St. Peter's Hospital Nursing School. Predeceased by parents; brother David W. McCormick of Boulder, Colo.; nephew David; sister, Jane V. Hedderman; and daughter Nancy Jane Bonacker of Florida. Our Mother was a quiet, strong, witty, and faithful lady with many interests; including history, needlework, cooking, reading, composing poetry, and keeping up with current events. Most of all she adored her children. Dorothy is survived by her children, Virginia Papandrea of Delmar, Mary Ellen Papandrea of Delmar, Anthony Papandrea (Karen) of Voorheesville, Dr. John Papandrea (Dr. Kate Kennedy) of West Hartford, Conn., Michael Haack of Albany, Daniel Papandrea (Rita) of Albany, Dorothy Welch of Albany, and James Papandrea (Andrea) of Guilderland. Dorothy is also survived by grandchildren, Mary Sharp, Anthony Mulligan, Edward Bonacker, Eric Papandrea, Dominick and Mary Katherine Papandrea, and Michelle and Matthew Papandrea. Great-grandchildren, Taylor and Marissa Sharp, Samantha and Matthew Mulligan, and Cora Papandrea. Nieces, Kathleen (Michael) and Angela (James) McCormick. We wish to thank the staff at the Teresian House Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care of our beloved mother this past year. Also a special thanks to the Community Hospice at St. Peter's Hospital for their kindness to our family during her final hours. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, Thursday, September 12, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the Community Hospice, , or the . To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







