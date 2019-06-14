Rood, Dorothy A. HUNTINGTON, Conn. Dorothy A. Rood, 83, formerly of Port Chester and Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Port Chester, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Edna Kearns Arlotta; and the beloved wife for 50 years of James W. Rood who passed away on June 11, 2007. She was a graduate of Port Chester High School, class of 1954. Dorothy was passionate about her family and dogs. She served her community through participation in the classroom and the PTA, the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts and was honored for her involvement in all. She collected and donated food and other supplies for local animal shelters. In addition to arts and crafts, she enjoyed making novelty chocolates. Devoted mother of James W. (Debra) Rood of Carmel, N.Y., Frank G. (Patricia) Rood of Stamford, Conn., Keith S. (Roberta) Rood of Huntington, Conn., Caroline A. (Gary) Woodruff of Gulfport, Fla. and Margaret D. Zeller of Ballston Spa; sister of Guy (Kathy) Artlotta, Roger (Carol) Arlotta and the late Clara Gerardi and the late Richard Arlotta; also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral service for Dorothy on Tuesday, June 18, at 12 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, and to the committal service which will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to their local animal shelter in memory of Dorothy A. Rood. Please express online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary