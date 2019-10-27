Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Dorothy A. Strope Knauer Obituary
Knauer, Dorothy A. Strope NORTH GREENBUSH Dorothy A. Strope Knauer, 89 of Spring Avenue Extension, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Walter Strope and Jessie Diehl Strope; and wife of the late Lawrence J. Knauer. She was raised in Troy, resided in North Greenbush for 70 years and was a graduate of Troy High School. Dorothy was employed as a bus driver for the Wynantskill Central School District for 10 years, retiring 20 years ago; and for many years was a homemaker. She was the longest member of Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church in Troy. Dorothy loved to swim and as a member of the Grafton Senior Center loved their bus trips. Survivors include her children, Wendy (John) Nolan of Wynantskill, Susan (Walter) Mateer of Averill Park, Virginia Larsen of Durango, Colo., Lawrence (Catherine) Knauer Jr. of Wynantskill, Dennis (Rosemarie) Knauer of Wynantskill and Nancy Osborne of Wynantskill; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Daniel) Ziobroski, Melissa (Justin) Wanstreet, Dr. Scott (Kristin) Mateer, Ashley (Adam) Morales, William (Yesania) Larsen, Christine Larsen, Katherine (Michael) Haynes, Philip Knauer, Jessica (Kate) Smith, Nicholas Knauer, Elizabeth Knauer and Sara Juliano and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Gail Laplante; and a son, Mark Knauer. Relatives and friends may call at the Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church, 520 Pawling Ave., Troy, on Tuesday, October 29, from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Karyl Hopp, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy A. Knauer to the Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church, 520 Pawling Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
