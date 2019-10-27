Albany Times Union Obituaries
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church
520 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church
520 Pawling Avenue
Troy , NY
View Map
Knauer, Dorothy A. Strope NORTH GREENBUSH Dorothy A. Strope Knauer, 89 of Spring Avenue Extension, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence. Calling at the Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church, 520 Pawling Ave., Troy on Tuesday, October 29, from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Karyl Hopp, Pastor, officiating. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
