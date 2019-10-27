|
|
Knauer, Dorothy A. Strope NORTH GREENBUSH Dorothy A. Strope Knauer, 89 of Spring Avenue Extension, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence. Calling at the Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church, 520 Pawling Ave., Troy on Tuesday, October 29, from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Karyl Hopp, Pastor, officiating. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019