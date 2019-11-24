|
|
Williams, Dorothy A. TROY Dorothy A. Williams died on November 19, 2019. Wife of Harold E. Williams; mother of Harold J., Joseph M., Daniel J. and Ryan D. Williams and Amanda C. Genthner; sister of Roseann Alix, Harold St. Gelais, Michael St. Gelais, Joanne Flynn and the late Bernice Antoniak. Also survived by 24 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. prior to services. Visit marrafuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019