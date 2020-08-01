1/1
Dorothy A. Wilson
Wilson, Dorothy A. DELMAR Dorothy A. Wilson, 92, passed away July 29, 2020, at Shaker Place. She was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Honroth) Klapp. Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband Everett in 2004. Dorothy was an excellent secretary, working for the New York State Dept. of Mental Hygiene and the New York State Thruway Authority. Dot loved to travel, making many overseas ventures. She also had a great love of animals. She loved riding her horses and raising many many dogs, especially the Rottweilers, a breed she raised for 43 years. Dot loved to be active and had an array of hobbies. She enjoyed gardening and reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of Albany Obedience Club, Colonial Rottweiler Club, Adirondack Rottweiler Fanciers, and a charter member of the Capital District Mineral Club, The Albany County Pistol Club and the Eastern Star. A special thanks to Mark and Joyce Becker who have taken such good care of Dot over the years, and also to her best canine friend, the late "Buddy." Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 12 p.m. in the Durant Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be in the Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, Albany. Contributions may be made in Dot's memory to either the Bethlehem Senior Projects 445 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Durant Funeral Home Inc
741 Delaware Ave
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 455-9155
