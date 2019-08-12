|
Lynch, Dorothy Alice LATHAM Dorothy Alice Lynch, 95 of Latham, beloved wife of the late Edmund F. Lynch Sr., entered into eternal life on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Albany Medical Center with her family by her side. Born in Cohoes, on February 19, 1924, she was the daughter of the late George Caldwell and Mabel (Robert) Tharp. Dorothy married her husband on February 19, 1944. They celebrated 71 years of beautiful marriage until his passing on November 23, 2015. Dorothy was employed at Albany Memorial Hospital for many years as a nursing technician before retiring. She worked at the Watervliet Arsenal during World War II. Dorothy loved to travel with her husband to their home in Florida. She was a former volunteer at Our Lady of Hope Residence in Latham. Her greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her loving daughter Maureen (Tony Franco) Rogers; and her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer (Tyler) Terpening, Scott (Ashley Vacha) Rogers, Kimberly Marceau and Alison (Dave) Cohen. She was the great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Carter, Adelynn and Amelia. Dorothy was predeceased by her son Edmund F. Lynch Jr.; daughter Carol (Ian) Marceau; sisters, Loretta (Henry) Gorka, Jean (Stanley) Warzek and Mildred (John) Halpin. A special thank you to the staff at Kingsway Nursing Center and Albany Medical Center I.C.U. for their outstanding care and compassion for Dorothy. We will be forever grateful. Dorothy's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 15, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, on Wednesday, August 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be beside her husband and son in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Donations in memory of Dorothy's late husband Edmund a Purple Heart recipient who fought in Iwo Jima during World War II may be made to the Purple Heart Foundation, 7008 Little River Tpke., Annandale, VA, 22003. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019