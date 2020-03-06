Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann (Gerken) Ertell. View Sign Service Information Bethlehem Lutheran Church 85 Elm Ave Delmar, NY 12054 Send Flowers Obituary

Ertell, Dorothy Ann (Gerken) RICHMOND, Va. Dorothy Ann (Gerken) Ertell, a longtime resident of Delmar, died peacefully in the faith of the Lord Jesus Christ on February 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. She was born in Bennington, Vt. in 1927, the daughter of Flora and Richard Gerken. She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers, and by her husband Glenn G. Ertell, with whom she was blessed with 48 years of married life. Surviving her are her children, Christine Ertell (Jeff Hume), Karin Martin (Tim), and Seth Ertell (Cindy); seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the warm, loving staff at Windsor Senior Living in Richmond, At Home Care Hospice (Richmond) for their sweet and caring services, Seniors Helping Seniors of Greater Richmond (especially Rose, Lurene, Celestine, and Michael) for the deep companionship they provided, and BrightStar Care Richmond for their careful attendance during difficult times. Memorial services will be handled by the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Delmar. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Jubilate Singers at 85 Elm Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. The online obituary may be visited at



