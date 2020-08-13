1/1
Dorothy Ann (Paretta) Miller
Miller, Dorothy Ann (Paretta) RAVENA Dorothy Ann (Paretta) Miller, 86 of Ravena, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Dorothy lived a full and happy life with her beloved husband of almost 67 years Harry L. Miller. Dorothy loved life, loved to travel, and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a lifelong resident of Ravena and a very active parishioner and volunteer in the Church of St. Patrick. She always enjoyed spending time gardening her beautiful flowers and vegetables. She previously worked at KeyBank for over 30 years and was a friend to all. In addition to her husband Harry, she is survived by her beloved children, Karen (Michael) Rosato and Jeffrey (Susan) Miller; her adored grandchildren, Carissa (Lucas) McCullough, Britni Rosato, Lindsey (Darrin) Pelerin, and Chelsey Moore; her great-grandchildren whom she loved spending time with and cherished the most, Kiernan Moore, Thomas Moore, and Harper McCullough; her sister-in-law Judith Miller; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and very special neighbors. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Carmella and Anthony Paretta; and her brother Anthony (Doris) Paretta Jr. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral and Mass services will be held privately. For those who wish, memorial contributions made be sent to St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143 or the Senior Projects of Ravena Inc., 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY, 12143. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home. Ravena. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
