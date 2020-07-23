1/1
Dorothy C. Hahn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hahn, Dorothy C. COLONIE Dorothy C. Hahn, 85, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. Dorothy was born on September 25, 1934, in Carbondale, Pa. to the late James and Elizabeth (Dirhlam) Colleran. She was a teacher's aide for the South Colonie School District for many years before retiring. Prior to that she had worked for the FBI. She enjoyed horse racing, taking trips to Atlantic City, gardening, loved animals and watching her favorite football team on TV - the NY Giants. Dorothy is survived by her niece, Deborah Meehan; her nephews, Patrick (Robin) Parvis and James (Susan) Parvis; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and her brother-in-law, L. Reed Parvis. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Parvis. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment, St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. The family requests that contributions in Dorothy's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewcomerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved