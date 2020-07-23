Hahn, Dorothy C. COLONIE Dorothy C. Hahn, 85, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. Dorothy was born on September 25, 1934, in Carbondale, Pa. to the late James and Elizabeth (Dirhlam) Colleran. She was a teacher's aide for the South Colonie School District for many years before retiring. Prior to that she had worked for the FBI. She enjoyed horse racing, taking trips to Atlantic City, gardening, loved animals and watching her favorite football team on TV - the NY Giants. Dorothy is survived by her niece, Deborah Meehan; her nephews, Patrick (Robin) Parvis and James (Susan) Parvis; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and her brother-in-law, L. Reed Parvis. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Parvis. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment, St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. The family requests that contributions in Dorothy's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewcomerAlbany.com