Howlan, Dorothy C. ALBANY Dorothy C. Howlan, 95, a lifelong resident of Albany, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Eddy in Troy. Born on December 10, 1924, in Albany, she was the daughter of Arthur and Catherine (Resch) Badgley. She retired from the South Colonie School District where she was employed in food service. She loved her family, friends, gardening, reading, crocheting and back in the day, bowling and camping. She was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" Howlan in 1979; and son-in-law John Unser. She is survived by her three children: Penny Unser of Loudonville, Jay (Linda) Howlan of New Port Richey, Fla., and Kelly Morrone of Albany; grandchildren, Melinda (Tim) Fuller and Kate (Erik) Leon; great-grandchildren, Emma, Jack, and Max Fuller and Charlotte Leon; many nieces and nephews. Services were private and burial was in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Colonie, given the current restrictions regarding large gatherings. To allow all those who would like an opportunity to celebrate her life, we will host a memorial once restrictions are lifted. Details to follow. We cannot thank the Eddy of Troy enough for the wonderful care they gave our mom and are still giving to our sister. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Dot please send it to the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, Attention: Barb Falkenberg, 2256 Burdette Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. It will be used for the little things that make all the difference to patients and staff Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union St., Schenectady. Online guestbook at







