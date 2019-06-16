Mueller, Dorothy C. CARLISLE, Pa. Dorothy C. Mueller died on her ninety-ninth birthday, February 21, 2019, in Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community of Carlisle, Pa. She had moved there with her husband, William A Mueller, in 1996. He died in 2000, after fifty years of marriage. Dorothy was born in 1920 in Sioux Falls, S.D. to Jessie and Nora Crandell. She had three brothers, James, Bill and Horace who all predeceased her. She graduated with a B.A. in music from the Crane School of Music which is part of SUNY Potsdam. She worked during World War II as a product representative for General Electric in their Aircraft Federal and Marine Division. She married her childhood sweetheart, William, in 1950. He was a career Naval officer and she traveled the world with him as a Navy officer's wife living in such places as Adam, Alaska, Hawaii and London, England as well as numerous stateside duty stations. Dot (Dorothy) worked as a piano teacher in several of the places where they were stationed. Dot and Bill (William) only had one child, Anne. She is married and lives with her husband, Thomas Ryan, in Dutchess County, N.Y. They have two adult children, Evan and Caitlin. After retiring from the Navy in 1969, Dot and Bill moved to Amherst College where Bill worked as the director of Physical Plant. After retiring from Amherst College in 1984 they moved to Florida. They moved to Cumberland Crossings from Florida. Dot always enjoyed music. She sang as a soloist and in numerous choirs. She played the piano, clarinet and the organ. Burial will be in the Eagle Hill Cemetery in Albany. The Cremation Society of Pennsylvania is coordinating funeral arrangements with Reilly and Son Funeral Home of Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019