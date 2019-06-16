Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy C. Mueller. View Sign Service Information Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-459-1200 Send Flowers Obituary

Mueller, Dorothy C. CARLISLE, Pa. Dorothy C. Mueller died on her ninety-ninth birthday, February 21, 2019, in Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community of Carlisle, Pa. She had moved there with her husband, William A Mueller, in 1996. He died in 2000, after fifty years of marriage. Dorothy was born in 1920 in Sioux Falls, S.D. to Jessie and Nora Crandell. She had three brothers, James, Bill and Horace who all predeceased her. She graduated with a B.A. in music from the Crane School of Music which is part of SUNY Potsdam. She worked during World War II as a product representative for General Electric in their Aircraft Federal and Marine Division. She married her childhood sweetheart, William, in 1950. He was a career Naval officer and she traveled the world with him as a Navy officer's wife living in such places as Adam, Alaska, Hawaii and London, England as well as numerous stateside duty stations. Dot (Dorothy) worked as a piano teacher in several of the places where they were stationed. Dot and Bill (William) only had one child, Anne. She is married and lives with her husband, Thomas Ryan, in Dutchess County, N.Y. They have two adult children, Evan and Caitlin. After retiring from the Navy in 1969, Dot and Bill moved to Amherst College where Bill worked as the director of Physical Plant. After retiring from Amherst College in 1984 they moved to Florida. They moved to Cumberland Crossings from Florida. Dot always enjoyed music. She sang as a soloist and in numerous choirs. She played the piano, clarinet and the organ. Burial will be in the Eagle Hill Cemetery in Albany. The Cremation Society of Pennsylvania is coordinating funeral arrangements with Reilly and Son Funeral Home of Colonie.







Mueller, Dorothy C. CARLISLE, Pa. Dorothy C. Mueller died on her ninety-ninth birthday, February 21, 2019, in Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community of Carlisle, Pa. She had moved there with her husband, William A Mueller, in 1996. He died in 2000, after fifty years of marriage. Dorothy was born in 1920 in Sioux Falls, S.D. to Jessie and Nora Crandell. She had three brothers, James, Bill and Horace who all predeceased her. She graduated with a B.A. in music from the Crane School of Music which is part of SUNY Potsdam. She worked during World War II as a product representative for General Electric in their Aircraft Federal and Marine Division. She married her childhood sweetheart, William, in 1950. He was a career Naval officer and she traveled the world with him as a Navy officer's wife living in such places as Adam, Alaska, Hawaii and London, England as well as numerous stateside duty stations. Dot (Dorothy) worked as a piano teacher in several of the places where they were stationed. Dot and Bill (William) only had one child, Anne. She is married and lives with her husband, Thomas Ryan, in Dutchess County, N.Y. They have two adult children, Evan and Caitlin. After retiring from the Navy in 1969, Dot and Bill moved to Amherst College where Bill worked as the director of Physical Plant. After retiring from Amherst College in 1984 they moved to Florida. They moved to Cumberland Crossings from Florida. Dot always enjoyed music. She sang as a soloist and in numerous choirs. She played the piano, clarinet and the organ. Burial will be in the Eagle Hill Cemetery in Albany. The Cremation Society of Pennsylvania is coordinating funeral arrangements with Reilly and Son Funeral Home of Colonie. Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close