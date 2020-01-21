Safford, Dorothy C. TROY Dorothy C. Safford passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret Gamache. Dorothy will be welcomed to the gates of Heaven by her late husband, Maxey E. Safford. Dorothy grew up and raised her family in Lansingburgh, N.Y. for 68 years and has been in Safford, Ariz. for the last 12 years. She retired after 30 years from the Leonard Hospital of Lansingburgh. Dorothy loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed the outdoors and camping in Lake George. Dorothy is survived by her children, Anne Marie Cosper (Lloyd Cosper) and Martin Eugene Safford (Judy Toma Safford), and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by her siblings, Barbara Gill (the late William Gill), Marty Gamache, Lorraine Cancilla (Patrick Cancilla) and her sister-in-law Laurie Franchi. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy will be greeted by the late Linda Pasinella (Pat Pasinella), Lawrence Gamache Jr., Margie Fletcher and Carolyn Gamache. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral ceremony will take place directly afterwards in the funeral home with interment following in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020