Glass, Dorothy Crosier WATERFORD Dorothy Crosier Glass, 90, formerly of Waterford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Baptist Health Center. Born in Shushan, she was the daughter of the late Carl Tifft and Beatrice Bentley Waite. Dorothy had been employed for many years at the former Central Markets. She served as school tax collector for the Waterford Halfmoon School District from 1980-1997 and as treasurer at the First United Church of Waterford from 1975-1990. She was the wife of the late Frederick P. Glass who died in 2013 and Leslie Albert Crosier who died in 1977. She was the mother of Debra Crosier Desnoyers (Philip) of Albany; and stepmother of George Crosier of Granville, Beverly LaMarche of South Glens Falls, David Glass of Montana and Scott Glass of Knoxville, Tenn. She was the sister of Donald Waite of Minerva, Ohio and the late Nancy Barber. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Homeward Bound, 202 Front St., Schenectady, NY, 12305. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 20, 2019