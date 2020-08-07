Dugan, Dorothy DERRY, N.H. Dorothy Dugan passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, while surrounded by family after a valiant two year battle with ovarian cancer. Dot was born in Watervliet to John and Veronica McCormick and is survived by her one sister, Katherine "Kay" Hughes. She had two children with former husband Jack Dugan, Brian and wife Kim (Fronk) Dugan and Artie and Colleen (Dugan) Gosselin. Her grandchildren are Emily (Dugan) and James Palmieri, Ian and Laura Dugan, Noah Dugan and Daniella Ianzerelli, Christie Gosselin and Ed Agri, Patrick and Stephanie (Gosselin) Burroughs, Nicole Gosselin, Alex Gosselin and Ellen Rislove. Her great-grandchildren who were the joy of her life are Liam Dugan, Lianna Agri, Ethan Agri, Emerson Burroughs, Brooks Burroughs and Rosie Dugan. Dot enjoyed a career as legislative aid and chief of staff for Assemblyman David Sidikman. She also received her massage therapist/healing touch license through Center for Natural Wellness in Colonie. In her spare time, she worked with severely disabled clients in several facilities and deeply enjoyed bringing comfort to them. Dot enjoyed her garden, creative cooking and decorating. She was industrious and diligently rehabbed her childhood home primarily by herself. She often joked that she should one day be buried with a hammer in her hand. Most of all, she brought laughter wherever she went. Her true passion was the people she met through her many avenues of life. Mentoring young people, listening to those in need, advocating and supporting. Her true gift was her lightness and ability to make people laugh with her unique brand of humor. She will be missed by many, although her legacy lives on in the memories that are shared. There are no services at the time. In lieu of flowers, donations to local animal shelters or women's shelter homes are encouraged. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
