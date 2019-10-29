Marshall, Dorothy E. HALFMOON Dorothy E. Marshall, 88 of Vosburgh Road, died peacefully on October 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn following a brief illness. Born in Troy on April 30, 1931, daughter of the late John and Ruth Coons Vosburg, she was a 1951 graduate of Mechanicville High School. A homemaker, Dorothy years ago, before having her children, had been a beautician. A member of Mechanicville United Methodist Church, Dorothy enjoyed tending to her garden and canning her crop and also making crafts which she shared with her family and friends. She was a 4H leader for 32 years. Fun times were had with her children, their families and her late sister and large amount of in-laws. Dorothy was predeceased earlier this year by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence D. Marshall, and her sister Helen Pohl. Survivors include her loving children, Richard (Gail) Marshall, Sharon (Robert) Pavone and Donna (Edward) Malinoski, all of Halfmoon; grandchildren, Kenneth (Erica) Marshall, Erin (Robert) Crist, Stacy Mitchell, Megan (Joe) Sicko, Ashley (Al) Corchia, Christopher (Christina), Matthew (Krista) and Jared Malinoski; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 with a funeral home service to follow beginning at 7 p.m. Burial services for Dorothy will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 1, in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Those who wish to attend are asked to be at the cemetery's visitor center at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mechanicville United Methodist Church in memory of Dorothy E. Marshall. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 29, 2019