Mesick, Dorothy E. SEBRING, Fla. Dorothy E. Mesick passed away on January 11, 2019, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of Leila and Charles Jacobia; sister of Kenneth and Arthur; and widow of Harry Mesick, all previously deceased. She is survived by her son, Rodney Mesick. Dorothy worked most of her life as a bookkeeper and for 19 and a half years as assessor for the Town of Chatham. In 2006, Dorothy and her son moved to Sebring. She will be sorely missed. Interment will be in the spring.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2019