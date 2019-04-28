Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy G. Gall. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Gall, Dorothy G. COLONIE Dorothy G. Gall, 90, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at her home. Dorothy was the daughter of the late Erwin and Trudel (Manual) Ochs. Dorothy was the wife of the late Gerhard Gall Sr. She was also the mother of the late Gary Gall. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Judy (Gerald) Szesnat; three grandchildren, Carla (Michael) Szesnat-Lewis, Kyle Szesnat and Jennifer Szesnat. She also has two great-grandchildren, Lucian and Olivia. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church her whole life. Services will be private. The family requests that donations be made to the Capital Region , 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100 Albany, NY 12205 To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Dorothy requested this poem to remember her by; When I am gone, release me, let me go. I have so many things to see and do, You mustn't tie yourself to me with tears, Be thankful for our many beautiful years. I gave you my love, and you can only guess How much you've given me in happiness. I thank you for the love that you each have shown, But now it is time I traveled on alone. So grieve for me a while, if grieve you must, Then let your grief be comforted by trust. It is only for a time that we must part, So bless the memories within your heart. I won't be far away for life goes on. And if you need me, call and I will come. Though you can't see or touch me, I will be near. And if you listen with your heart, you'll hear, All my love around you soft and clear. And then, when you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and say "Welcome Home". Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019

