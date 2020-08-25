Montanye, Dorothy H. BALLSTON SPA Dorothy H. Montanye, 92, wife of the late Donald M. Montanye of Niskayuna, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Saratoga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on October 29, 1927, in Carthage, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Minnie Janack. Dorothy attended Gouverneur High School, followed by Rochester Business School. Dorothy worked at General Electric until she and Donald started their family. Dorothy also worked at HANYS for several years before retiring at the age of 78. Dorothy began working with her husband Donald at the Boy Scouts of America in 2000, before retiring at the age of 83. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed sewing, knitting, and reading. Later in life, Dorothy and her beloved husband, Donald, were able to take two Caribbean cruises. Dorothy also loved to spend time with her family. Dorothy is survived by her sons, David Montanye and his wife Carla of Lake Frederick, Va. and Douglas Montanye and his wife Theresa of Niskayuna; and daughter Deborah Altrock and her husband Dennis of Niskayuna. She was the cherished grandmother of Robert, Michael, Daniel, and Peter Montanye, Amanda and her husband Matthew McClenahan, Sara Altrock and her fiance Eric Sapanara, Stephen Montanye and his fiance Emondalin. Dorothy was also the great-grandmother of Dominic and Isabella Montanye, and Euan David McClenahan. In addition to her husband Donald, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Ralph Janack. Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a celebration of Dorothy's life to immediately follow at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kings Road, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com