Hagadorn, Dorothy COHOES Dorothy M. Echter Hagadorn, 94, died peacefully Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born in Watervliet on April 1, 1925, the daughter of the late Adam and Elizabeth Rentz Echter. Dorothy was raised in Watervliet and was a graduate of Watervliet High School, class of 1943. She lived in Troy for many years and has been a resident of Cohoes since 1994. She was employed by Frear's Department Store in Troy and by the Troy Housing Authority at the Taylor Apartments for 28 years before retiring in 2000. Dorothy enjoyed horse racing, ceramics, watching NASCAR and was a huge Atlanta Braves baseball fan. She was the beloved mother of Diane Connell of West Sand Lake, William Hagadorn of Troy, Mark W. Hagadorn of Cohoes and the late Ronald Hagadorn; dear sister of John P. Echter of Watervliet and the late Joseph C. Echter of Latham. She is also survived by four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one niece and one nephew. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eddy Village Green Elder Enrichment Fund, 421 Columbia Street, Cohoes, NY 12047. Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2020