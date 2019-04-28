Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Harro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harro, Dorothy LANCASTER, Pa. Dorothy Vosgian Harro, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Willow Valley surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1930 in the New Haven, Conn. area, Dorothy was the younger of two daughters born to Samson and Gladys (Clayton) Vosgian. She and her beloved sister, Marjorie, were raised by their immigrant father in Hartford, Conn. during the Great Depression. After graduating high school, Dorothy attended Wheaton College (Illinois) where she met Dale Harro, her treasured husband of 61 years. She completed her training as a nurse at Cornell School of Nursing in New York City. After marrying Dale and settling in the Delmar area, Dorothy invested her life in her five sons and their growing families. She went on to have 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren to whom Dorothy was affectionately known as Mommom. Dorothy extended her love outside her biological family as a founding and active member of Bethlehem Community Church in Delmar. She could often be found teaching and laughing with children or sharing life with close friends. She was active in reaching out to recent immigrants and foreign students, providing everything from housing to tutoring. She loved God, music, words, and natural beauty. Dorothy was preceded in death by Dale; her son, Clayton; and two grandchildren, Violet and Luke. Her remaining family are: Bruce and Kathy, Dwight and Laurie, Stewart and Cheryl, Elizabeth, and Ted and Gretchen; and her surviving 15 grandchildren encourage you to thank God for the gift we all received in Dorothy's life. To God be the glory. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make donations in Dorothy's memory to Deerfoot Lodge at



Harro, Dorothy LANCASTER, Pa. Dorothy Vosgian Harro, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Willow Valley surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1930 in the New Haven, Conn. area, Dorothy was the younger of two daughters born to Samson and Gladys (Clayton) Vosgian. She and her beloved sister, Marjorie, were raised by their immigrant father in Hartford, Conn. during the Great Depression. After graduating high school, Dorothy attended Wheaton College (Illinois) where she met Dale Harro, her treasured husband of 61 years. She completed her training as a nurse at Cornell School of Nursing in New York City. After marrying Dale and settling in the Delmar area, Dorothy invested her life in her five sons and their growing families. She went on to have 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren to whom Dorothy was affectionately known as Mommom. Dorothy extended her love outside her biological family as a founding and active member of Bethlehem Community Church in Delmar. She could often be found teaching and laughing with children or sharing life with close friends. She was active in reaching out to recent immigrants and foreign students, providing everything from housing to tutoring. She loved God, music, words, and natural beauty. Dorothy was preceded in death by Dale; her son, Clayton; and two grandchildren, Violet and Luke. Her remaining family are: Bruce and Kathy, Dwight and Laurie, Stewart and Cheryl, Elizabeth, and Ted and Gretchen; and her surviving 15 grandchildren encourage you to thank God for the gift we all received in Dorothy's life. To God be the glory. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make donations in Dorothy's memory to Deerfoot Lodge at www.deerfoot.org . Please visit Dorothy's memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close