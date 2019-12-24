Brady, Dorothy Helen TROY Dorothy Helen Brady, 80, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Born in Albany, Dorothy was a lifelong area resident.She was employed with Simmons Southco in Menands for 30 years before retiring in 2001. She was a former communicant of St. Mary's Church, Troy. Dorothy's favorite pastime was camping and fishing at Cossayuna Lake with her husband and family. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Robert Brady who died in 2008; and her brother, Thomas Narzynski. Dorothy leaves behind to mourn her loss, her children, Carol A. Brady of Waterford, Tammy Lynn Brady and Kimberly Anne Brady both of Troy; her grandchildren, Sarah Sprague, Todd Stowell, Jr., Nicholas Brady, James Oswald, Jr. and Dylan Oswald; great-grandchildren, Trina Stowell, Todd Stowell III, Thomas Brady and Briella Stowell. Dorothy's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of B-1 at Van Rensselaer Manor for the kindness and care they gave her during the time she was a resident there. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, at 10 a.m. from the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th St.), Lansingburgh. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to the on line at: act.alz.org. For on-line condolences please visit: http://www.TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 24, 2019