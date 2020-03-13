|
|
Fritz, Dorothy Ida SCOTIA Dorothy Ida Fritz passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. The beloved daughter of the late Dorothy and William Price, she grew up in Medway, N.Y., and graduated from Greenville Central High School. Dorothy worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Labor until retiring in 2005, after 20 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a talented gardener, and a kind, compassionate, fun-loving person who was always quick with a smile and laugh. It was her family that she cherished most in life and she will be forever missed. She is survived by her children, Christine (Bohdan) Wynnyk, Peter Fritz and James (Jennifer) Fritz; grandchildren, Nicole (John) Mulledy, Lindsey Vogel and Alexander Fritz; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Luke Mulledy; her brother William (Lois) Price; and nieces and nephews. A funeral and graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or https://www.alz.org/northeasternny Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2020