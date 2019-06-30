Dombroski, Dorothy J. WATERVLIET Dorothy J. Dombroski, 87 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by family. Born in Watervliet on April 30, 1932, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy "Dora" Sheldon. She was raised and educated in Watervliet. Dorothy was a determined, strong, and hardworking woman that thrived on caring for others. For many years, until she retired, Dorothy was employed by the Northeast Visiting Nurses Association. Dorothy was the second most senior member of the congregation of the Jermain Memorial Ecumenical Presbyterian Church in Watervliet and was a member of the Jermain-Schuyler Women's Association. Her favorite hobbies were spending time with her family, volunteering with various disabled veteran chapters and enjoying a good romance novel. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard A. Dombroski; devoted mother of Thomas A. (Jan) Dombroski and Ronald E. Dombroski, both of Watervliet, Barbara A. (late William) Jordan of Lexington, S.C. Paula J. (Butch) Kohler of Hamilton, N.J., David (Matt) Dombroski of Watervliet, Jeffrey Dombroski of Liberty, S.C. and Paul (Tammy) Dombroski of St. Johnsville. Dorothy was predeceased by her two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Sheldon. She is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Dorothy's funeral will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in the Jermain Memorial Ecumenical Presbyterian Church, Watervliet where her funeral service will be celebrated by the Reverend Inho Suh. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Dorothy's family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jermain Memorial Ecumenical Presbyterian Church, 601 Fifth Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189 and/or the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence book at: www.ParkerBrosMemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019