King, Dorothy J. (Arakelian) TROY Dorothy J. (Arakelian) King of Brunswick, beloved wife of the late Edwin D. King entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Alice and Armen Arakelian. Dottie was a graduate of The Emma Willard School and Syracuse University where she majored in music and then became a concert pianist. After university, Dottie became co-owner of Standard Manufacturing, and dutifully served as treasurer-secretary until her passing. She was a pioneer, running a national company and was a role model for all young women today. Dottie and Edwin shared a loving and adventurous marriage for more than 40 years. She was happiest sharing summers with her beloved family on Lake George enjoying watching generations of children grow, sharing family dinners and hosting elegant parties. Dottie enjoyed spending time in Florida which often included fishing trips to the islands with Edwin and good friends on their boat. She never lost the art of a handwritten letter. She loved to send a personal note, a clipping from the newspaper or a birthday card. She always knew how to make everyone feel special. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed reading many newspapers front to back daily and loved crossword puzzles. She was a communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Troy and an avid supporter of the Armenian churches. She was always very charitable including supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, Sloan Kettering, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Armenian Tree Foundation, among many others. She is survived by her beloved brother, George (Barbara) Arakelian; niece and nephews, David (Lois) Arakelian, Daren (Tracy) Arakelian, Christian Arakelian, and Alison Arakelian; her great-nieces and nephews, Michael, Charles, George, Ava, and Zsa Zsa; Edwin's daughters, Danna Fitzgerald and Suzanne (Richard) Slote; and their children, Daniel (Lynn) Slote, Alexandra Slote, Emily (Francis) Foley and William (Kate) Fitzgerald; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Franny, Lucy, Charlotte, Georgia, William, and Fiona. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, State and Third Streets, Troy with Reverend Michael Gorchov, Rector, officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy J. King to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1 Mustang Dr., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
