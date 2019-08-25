Middleton, Dorothy J. HALFMOON Dorothy J. Middleton of Halfmoon passed away on August 19, 2019. She was 87. Dorothy was the head receptionist for the N.Y.S. Trooper Academy in Albany. Survivors include her loving son, Todd L. Middleton of Halfmoon; two grandsons, Zachary A. Middleton of California and Jacob A. (Krystal) Middleton of Porters Corners; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Norah Middleton; and one brother, Carl (Doris) Johnson of Clifton Park. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28, from 5-7 p.m. at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A celebration of life will immediately follow calling hours. For a complete obituary and online remembrances please visit www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019